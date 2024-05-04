LGT Group Foundation Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,671 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after buying an additional 265,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,871,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $359,283,000 after purchasing an additional 448,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,291,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,297,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,334,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 131,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.