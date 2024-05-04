SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 140,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 113,863 shares.The stock last traded at $40.28 and had previously closed at $40.27.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

