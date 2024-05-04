Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells $20,465.88 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 348 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $20,465.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,251 shares in the company, valued at $779,291.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wayfair stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $90.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after acquiring an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 971,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after buying an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

