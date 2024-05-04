Federal Realty Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 139.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.