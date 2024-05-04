BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, May 6th

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 6th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 6th.
BuzzFeed Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of BuzzFeed stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.18%. The business had revenue of $75.66 million for the quarter.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
