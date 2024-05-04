BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, May 6th

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 6th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 6th.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of BuzzFeed stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.18%. The business had revenue of $75.66 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in BuzzFeed, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BZFD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.35% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

