Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

