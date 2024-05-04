Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $764,562.50, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.