Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $764,562.50, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

