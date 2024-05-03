Iterum Therapeutics’ (ITRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,742. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.