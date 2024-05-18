Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Issued By DA Davidson

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

IDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

