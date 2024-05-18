Zacks Research Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

NYSE FI opened at $152.71 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average is $141.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

