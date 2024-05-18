Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HIW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

