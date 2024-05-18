Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imunon in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07.

NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

