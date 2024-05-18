Brokers Set Expectations for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

COCP opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

