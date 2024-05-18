Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dyadic International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyadic International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 347.92% and a negative return on equity of 116.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

