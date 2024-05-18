Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.46 and its 200-day moving average is $211.34. CME Group has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

