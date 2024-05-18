Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Legend Biotech Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEGN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.12. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

