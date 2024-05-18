HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $651.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.27. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

