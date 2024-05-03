Swiss National Bank Has $200.31 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,261,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $200,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $65.70. 15,421,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,569,914. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.