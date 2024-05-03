Swiss National Bank Has $188.94 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of FedEx worth $188,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

