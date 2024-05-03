Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 605,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

