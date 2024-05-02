JFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.45. 687,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,045. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

