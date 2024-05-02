Concord Wealth Partners Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $489.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $374.85 and a one year high of $536.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.