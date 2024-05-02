DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 137 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.43. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

