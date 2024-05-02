ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 760,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $80,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

