Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $791,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,038,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GOVT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.16. 7,490,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.