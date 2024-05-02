Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,870,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.98. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

