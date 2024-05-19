iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.61. 4,720,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

