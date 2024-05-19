BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 729 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Diageo by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,396 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2,332.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 222,190 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 263,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 167,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $23,774,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.