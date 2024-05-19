Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 28,982 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,982 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.19% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,423,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,920,000.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 371,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $48.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

