BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Stake Raised by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 169.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 163,669 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.9% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.33. 49,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,700. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

