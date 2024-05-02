Savant Capital LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $68.62 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.