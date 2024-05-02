Savant Capital LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ingevity worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 22.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 36.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 20.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $72.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

