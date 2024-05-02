Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

GS opened at $426.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $433.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.