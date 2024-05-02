Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after acquiring an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.16 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,274 shares of company stock worth $63,616,059. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

