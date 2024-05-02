Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 426 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 163.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.26.

KLA Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $666.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $687.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.86. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $369.66 and a 52 week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

