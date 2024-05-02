Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Porch Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 317,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $102,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Further Reading

