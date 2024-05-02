Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 261 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,329,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $359.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

