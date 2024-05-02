Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

