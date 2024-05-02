Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 95 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,190,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,610,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,456.51 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,505.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,535.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

