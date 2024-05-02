Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Read Our Latest Report on MPC

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.