Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,970 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

