Contrasting Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Information Services Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group -0.26% 7.81% 3.30% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $291.05 million 0.53 $6.15 million ($0.02) -157.50 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.51 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Information Services Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Information Services Group and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

