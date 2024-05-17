Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ON. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

