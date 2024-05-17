98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.