Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

AVGO opened at $1,412.13 on Monday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $644.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,309.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,178.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

