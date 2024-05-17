Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPOF. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

XPOF stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,720 shares of company stock valued at $346,871 in the last 90 days. 47.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 39.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

