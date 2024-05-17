ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.92.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
