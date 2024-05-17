Comparing Skye Bioscience (SKYE) and Its Rivals

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) is one of 1,000 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Skye Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A -212.28% -120.36% Skye Bioscience Competitors -2,884.66% -290.62% -31.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skye Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience Competitors 6448 18846 44989 931 2.57

Skye Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.98%. Given Skye Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Skye Bioscience is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A -$37.65 million N/A Skye Bioscience Competitors $8.95 billion $144.46 million -3.57

Skye Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

