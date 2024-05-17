Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $531.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $497.78.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $458.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.23. The company has a market cap of $426.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3,339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,867,000 after acquiring an additional 791,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

