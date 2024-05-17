BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,142.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.9029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 52,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

